Crystal Clear: The Turkish Pera Museum Shows an Exhibit That is Beyond The Imaginations

Pera Museum’s newest exhibition, Crystal Clear, is open to the public on site, and will be on view until March 7, 2021 in Istanbul’s Beyoglu district.

“‘Crystal Clear’ is an exhibition we started planning about two years ago; that is to say, before the global pandemic took over our lives,” the General Manager of Suna and Inan Kirac Foundation, Culture and Art Enterprises Ozalp Birol says.

“The exhibition slowly evolved from its origins into a different animal, into an interesting project,” Birol adds. “At first, it was supposed to be a project that artists would question clarity, opacity, earth and growth, within the axis of the Mineral Museum in Paris with our curator Elena Sorokina.”

Admitting that attendance had dropped considerably, Birol says the pandemic changed their plans as Pera Museum closed in March 2020 and reopened in June 2020 — “despite all the difficulties that we experienced, we did not cancel the exhibition.”

“The pandemic changed many questions asked [by the artists]; it led us to new perspectives and new ways of looking. The Crystal Clear exhibition gave the artists new concepts to play with that appeared during this process, leading them to create more timely and interesting pieces.”