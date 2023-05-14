dead body found in Arby's freezer

ALBAWABA - An employee was found dead in the freezer at Fast-food restaurant Arby's in Louisiana.

Last Thursday, a woman and Arby's employee in New Iberia was found dead in the restaurant's freezer at around 6:00 p.m., and according to the police who arrived at the scene, no foul play is suspected at this time, and the woman's death is still under investigation.

Louisiana police find woman’s body in walk-in freezer at Arby’s restaurant. pic.twitter.com/MK729RFoFO — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 12, 2023

Police Captain Leland Laseter said: "A situation like this is unusual, so we're taking extra precautions during the investigation. We pretty much have completed our process at the crime scene. After completely processing the crime scene ... this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident."

The Identity of the woman was not released to the public, and no other details were released.

Officials added that no cause of death has been determined yet, and an autopsy will be performed.