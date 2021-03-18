Dead by an Israeli Bulldozer: Remembering Rachel Corrie

  1. Home
Published March 18th, 2021 - 08:46 GMT
Remembering Rachel Corrie
Craig and Cynthia Corrie at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC as they talk about their daughter Rachel who was run over by an Israeli bulldozer during a demonstration in the Gaza Strip in 2003 on 19 March 2003 [STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP via Getty Images]

A Palestinian MP said on Tuesday that Rachel Corrie’s blood is a “witness to Israeli crimes”.

Huda Naim made her comment in a statement issued on the anniversary of the death of the US-born pro-Palestine activist, who was killed on March 16,  2003, as she was trying to stop an Israeli bulldozer demolishing Palestinian homes in Rafah.

“The blood of freedom fighter Rachel Corrie will remain Israel’s shame,” said Naim. “The [Israeli] occupation violated human rights and international law by killing Corrie.”

She added that the relative lack of condemnation of the “Israeli criminals” and the absence of any sanctions or punishment gave them a green light to commit more crimes.

“Rachel Corrie demonstrated the highest meaning of humanity by her defense of Palestinian rights,” the MP pointed out. “The Palestinians will always remember her activism, her resistance and her sacrifice at the hands of the Zionist killing machine.”

She called for those responsible for killing 23-year-old Corrie to be prosecuted as “war criminals”.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 palestinechronicle.com

