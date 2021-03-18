Dead by an Israeli Bulldozer: Remembering Rachel Corrie

A Palestinian MP said on Tuesday that Rachel Corrie’s blood is a “witness to Israeli crimes”.

Huda Naim made her comment in a statement issued on the anniversary of the death of the US-born pro-Palestine activist, who was killed on March 16, 2003, as she was trying to stop an Israeli bulldozer demolishing Palestinian homes in Rafah.

You will not be forgotten #RachelCorrie. Your humanity, your courage, your compassion and your sense of justice will survive every violation, every demolition and every act of shame by an occupying power. RIP. pic.twitter.com/JeUdJ7NvAC — Ibrahim Kalin (@ikalin1) March 16, 2021

“The blood of freedom fighter Rachel Corrie will remain Israel’s shame,” said Naim. “The [Israeli] occupation violated human rights and international law by killing Corrie.”

Approaching the 18th year since the murder of Rachel Corrie by an IDF armored bulldozer in Rafah, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Rachel was a student at Evergreen college in Olympia Wa. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/Y5R8wkFyCm — Ha mi حامی (@bahadori1) March 10, 2021

She added that the relative lack of condemnation of the “Israeli criminals” and the absence of any sanctions or punishment gave them a green light to commit more crimes.

18 years ago US citizen Rachel Corrie died after being crushed by a bulldozer driven by the IDF in Gaza. She had been acting as a human shield to stop home demolitions.

An Israeli court ruled that the IDF bore no responsibility for her death. pic.twitter.com/G23qAHjcZj — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) March 17, 2021

“Rachel Corrie demonstrated the highest meaning of humanity by her defense of Palestinian rights,” the MP pointed out. “The Palestinians will always remember her activism, her resistance and her sacrifice at the hands of the Zionist killing machine.”

18 years ago today Rachel Corrie was unfairly taken from the world when she blocked an IDF bulldozer from demolishing a #Palestinian home in #Rafah, and they ran her over. Rest in peace. #FreePalestine. 🇵🇸✊#StopAnnexation #EndApartheid pic.twitter.com/DgPsbWA11q — Clare Daly (@ClareDalyMEP) March 16, 2021

She called for those responsible for killing 23-year-old Corrie to be prosecuted as “war criminals”.

