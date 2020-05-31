Debunk: You Can't be Infected by Your Pet Furs!

Debunk the myths is both the predominant thought and request running in the mind of pet owners at this moment.

Can your fur baby infect you or worse can you infect it too? Sadly, due to misinformation many individuals are abandoning their pets. We spoke to the experts, who too insist that the need of the hour is to spread awareness on looking after the pets during these times.

Human-to-human transmission only

"The current spread of Covid-19 is a result of human to human transmission only; no proof exists that it can be passed on from humans to pets or vice-verse, or from one pet to another," says Dr Dieter Malleczek, medical director and partner, Blue Oasis Veterinary Clinic.

He further quotes a study from the world leading veterinary lab company IDEXX, which recorded no single positive PCR result (3,500 animals in South Korea and the US had been tested). "However, any animal can carry the virus on its fur just like any object, such as a door handle. Just follow good hygiene practice," adds Dr Deiter.

Wash your hands, thoroughly

"Not one person in the world has caught Covid-19 from their cat. Of course, wash your hands after interacting with them if they have been outside, in the same way that you would, had you been outside," says Carol Geldenhuys, Founder, Kittysnip. "There is absolutely no reason to behave differently towards your cat. Yes, if you personally test positive then avoid kissing or stroking your cat until you recover."

Cats can help heal

"I believe cats help heal. When one is sad, the fur babies come and sit next to you and purr. Having cats is probably one way to heal from a lot of ailments, naturally. All they need is a pat on the back or belly rub to get the affection," shares Sabiha Majgaonkar, a theatre artist, and owner of a fluffy cat Pristine.

Swastika Khosla, a teacher, says: "My cat, Fifi, is like any other member of the house. The rule is, if I would feel unwell, I would not interact with it. We don't take the cat out of the house and ensure we don't pet it or pick it up after being out of the house, for a while, until we have sanitised ourselves."

Treat them as your family members

"This discussion has been extensive and, in some cases, over inflated. The number of pets, in particular cats, that have tested positive is fewer than ten. Of these cases, the symptoms exhibited have been in line with a mild respiratory infection," says Dr Sara Elliott, Founder and Director of veterinary services, British Veterinary Hospital. She adds, "The initial experimental data gathered looking to prove that cats could catch the virus from people, was collected by giving cats significantly high doses of Covid-19. When later swabbed, some cats did test mildly positive given the high dosage they were exposed to. However, as advised by the World Small Animal Veterinary Association, there is currently no evidence to suggest that cats can become carriers of the virus for longer than the same period as a human or that they can infect humans or other animals."

