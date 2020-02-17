Demo: Egypt's Satellite Channel Begins 24-Hour Quran Broadcast

Egypt’s first satellite TV channel dedicated to recitations from the Quran has begun its first demo broadcast, said the spokesperson of the United Group for Media Services Hossam Saleh.

The channel, “Masr Quran Kareem”, is broadcast on Nile Sat Frequency 10853 MHz, targeting Egyptian, Arab and Islamic homes. A live broadcast of the channel aired on the “Masaa DMC” channel on Saturday, according to the al-Watan website, aiming to revive Egypt’s school of Quranic recitations.

According to Saleh, rare recordings from senior Egyptian reciters will be broadcast in the channel, including Said al-Naqshbandy, Mohamad Siddik al-Minshawy, Abdel Baset Abdel Samad, Mohamad Rifaat and Mahmoud Ali al-Banna – with the aim of bringing in new voices to recite the Quran.

The channel chose verses to recite during this demo broadcast, Saleh said, with program details to be announced once the channel’s map is finalized.

Coming under the Egyptian government’s efforts to revive Quranic recitation, the Egyptian National Library and Archives successfully recovered three manuscripts between April 2018 and November 2019, including two Quranic manuscripts from the era of Qansuh al-Ghuri’s rule.

These were previously on sale at auction halls across London.

