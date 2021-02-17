Despite Born Without Legs She Managed to Follow Her Dreams!

Selma Puric was born without legs but discovered her passion for sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

Puric began to exercise in October to keep her muscles strong amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"During the bans imposed as part of [coronavirus] measures, my muscles became weak. This was not good in terms of the force placed on the prostheses carrying my body weight."

Despite being born without legs, 24-year-old #SelmaPuric, from #Travnik, managed to complete her degree in architecture and now frequently trains in a gym in #Sarajevo and her determination serves as a motivation to other disabled people. https://t.co/3Mu3hEShkz #Bosnia — N1english (@N1info) February 14, 2021

The 24-year-old living in Travnik in the center of the country travels two hours to Sarajevo for special training each week.

Recounting her life and how her interest in sports began, Puric told Anadolu Agency that she was born in 1996, shortly after the Bosnian war ended.

"They [doctors] couldn't find out why I was born without legs. Some said it's caused by war and stress."

Catches attention of national sport teams

Her determination drew offers from Bosnia Herzegovina's national volleyball and swimming teams.

"I did not have many opportunities to be interested in sports before, but now I'm ready to try every sport," she said.

She said she wants to be a ray of hope for those with disabilities and emphasized that she is neither physically nor mentally disabled.

Her coach Nedim Babic said the pair launched a campaign for lighter prosthetics that make it easier to move.

"I told her to motivate people to train, and they pay €10 [$12] to be motivated."

He said work continues on the infrastructure for the online "motivation platform" that they envision.

