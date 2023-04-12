  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Despite criminal charges..Trump insists to run for presidency

Despite criminal charges..Trump insists to run for presidency

Published April 12th, 2023 - 11:46 GMT
Trump says he will never withdraw from presidential race
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he will never withdraw from presidential race for the White House, despite the criminal charges against him.

Trump, who faces 34 criminal charges in New York in the case of paying hush-money to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 elections, said in media statements that nothing prevents him from running for the presidency. "Even if convicted of criminal charges."

"I will never quit," Trump said, "It's not in my nature." I do not do that".

Trump's appearance in the interview with Fox News was his first major media appearance since his court appearance last week.

Trump, 76, questioned the ability of current President Joe Biden, 80, to fight for his re-election in 2024, indicating that Biden is unable to do so.

“I don't see Biden being able to do that either physically or mentally,” Trump said.

According to the American news site "Axios", Trump is facing multiple criminal investigations, and he is the first president in the history of the United States to face criminal charges after the judiciary accused him in a court in Manhattan, New York City, earlier in April.

Tags:Donald TrumpUnited StatesJoe BidenWhite House

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...