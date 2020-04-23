Despite Lockdown Iran's Tourist Places Offered Online

Tourist attractions in the central Iranian province of Yazd can be visited online, said Seyyed Mostafa Fatemi, the provincial tourism chief, CHTN reported on Wednesday.

Over 1,700 videos, photos and video clips have been produced to facilitate online visiting and virtual trips to the province’s historical sites and natural sights for the people who are in home quarantine over the coronavirus outbreak in the country, he added.

He also noted that such videos can help people to organize their trips to the province more properly after end of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

With its winding lanes, forest of badgirs (wind catchers), mud-brick houses, atmospheric alleyways and centuries of history, Yazd is a delightful place to stay, referring as a ‘don't miss’ destination by almost all travel associates in the region. The oasis city is wedged between the northern Dasht-e Kavir and southern Dasht-e Lut on a flat plain ringed by mountains.

Yazd Jameh Mosque, Dowlatabad Garden, the Yazd Atash Behram, also known as Atashkadeh-e Yazd, Towers of Silence, and adjacent desert landscape are among its tourist sites.

This article has been adapted from its original source.