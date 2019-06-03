Diamond Goes for $7.5 Million in Hong Kong Auction

Published June 3rd, 2019 - 10:58 GMT
A fancy vivid purplish-pink diamond with a bubble gum shape fetched $7.5 million at an auction. (Twitter)
A fancy vivid purplish-pink diamond with a bubble gum shape fetched $7.5 million at an auction. (Twitter)
Highlights
Hong Kong auction sold a fancy vivid purplish-pink diamond with a bubble gum shape for $7.5 million.

A fancy vivid purplish-pink diamond with a bubble gum shape fetched $7.5 million at an auction organized by Christie's Asia in Hong Kong, Reuters reported. 

The ring holding a rose diamond was sold at an auction organized by Christie's jewelry, which according to curators sold items for a total of $ 44 million.

Francois Curiel, diamond expert and chairman of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East said that "the diamond's color has enhanced its value", describing it as "Probably the strongest pink I have ever seen in my 50-year life of jewelry specialty at Christie's."


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © Saudi Research and Publishing Co. All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now