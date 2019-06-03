Diamond Goes for $7.5 Million in Hong Kong Auction

A fancy vivid purplish-pink diamond with a bubble gum shape fetched $7.5 million at an auction organized by Christie's Asia in Hong Kong, Reuters reported.

The ring holding a rose diamond was sold at an auction organized by Christie's jewelry, which according to curators sold items for a total of $ 44 million.

Francois Curiel, diamond expert and chairman of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East said that "the diamond's color has enhanced its value", describing it as "Probably the strongest pink I have ever seen in my 50-year life of jewelry specialty at Christie's."





This article has been adapted from its original source.