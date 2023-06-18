Did Tutankhamun kill in drink-driving crash?

ALBAWABA Egypt philologist Sofia Aziz has proposed a controversial new theory, suggesting the Tutankhamun may have died in a drink-driving crash, according to a new study.

Sofia Aziz claims he died while drunk on wine after a high-speed chariot accident.

عالمة الآثار صوفيا عزيز:



وفاة الفرعون المصري توت عنخ آمون كان بسبب حادث عربة عالية السرعة تحت تأثير الكحول. pic.twitter.com/IKDOhbDmmc — Gorgeous (@gorgeous4ew) June 17, 2023

This disaster gave him life-threatening leg fractures, which became infected and led to a slow death, she claims.

"He was like a typical teenager, drinking and probably driving the chariot too fast," Aziz told BBC Science Focus.

The death of Tutankhamun, who lived in the 14th century BC, has long been a mystery.

They discovered that he had suffered from malaria and various other conditions, including a broken leg.

The cause of the broken leg has remained a mystery.

Previous studies have claimed that he needed a cane to walk, as in addition to oligodactyly in his right foot and clubfoot in his left, he also had painful Kohler’s disease.

Majdi Shaker, the head of archaeologists at the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, responded to what the Egyptian scholar Sofia Aziz said and stated that there is no evidence supporting such a hypothesis.