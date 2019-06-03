Did Mo Salah Break his Fast in The Champions League?

Liverpool's superstar Mohammed Salah sipped water from a bottle to break his fast during the final match of 2019 UEFA Champions League against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.



The Egyptian football star, who follows the Islamic faith, drank water at the 38th minute of the match coinciding with iftar time in the Spanish capital Madrid.

Speculations over whether Salah was going to maintain his fast during the final game of the competition surfaced this week, prompting Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp to address the matter.

"There is no problem with the fast of my players, I respect their religion, they were always wonderful and they offered the best whether they were fasting or not," Klopp said during a press conference on Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.

"There are days when Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah came into the dressing room because they were praying," Klopp said.





"In this life, there are many things more important than football."

Last year, a debate broke out after Salah decided to keep his fasts during the World Cup.

After weeks of speculation, Salah - who has been continuously praised for promoting a positive image of Muslims in the UK and further afield – told his fans he would be observing Ramadan traditions, not only by stepping up his charity work, but by observing the dawn to dusk fast.

While many Muslims praised him for his loyalty to Islam, some expressed concern about his health and his deliverance in the infamous World Cup games, which in 2018 coincided with the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

This article has been adapted from its original source.