Did Sudan Bashir escape prison amid clashes?

ALBAWABA - Kober prison in Sudan has been subjected to several attacks during the past days, in light of the continuing clashes, which led to the escape of a large number of inmates, including leaders of the former regime.

A group of the most prominent leaders escaped from Kober prison, Ali Othman Taha (former vice president of Omar Bashir), Ahmed Haroun (the former head of the National Congress Party) and Awad Jaz (a leader in the party).

International media outlets reported Haroun as saying that he had left prison with other former officials. But he was also quoted as saying that he would be willing to appear in court at any time.

Thousands of inmates have escaped from prisons around Sudan, including the jail where former president Omar al-Bashir was being held.



This has led to questions about where Bashir is now ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/amirpzsAki — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 25, 2023

The leaders' escape raised several questions as to whether Bashir had also fled, given that the ousted president is supposed to be held in the same prison.

Sudan's Omar al-Bashir 'moved to military hospital' from prisonhttps://t.co/J3jZIorWIN — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) April 26, 2023

However, sources confirmed that Bashir was transferred from prison to a military hospital, even before the onset of the fighting in Sudan.

Sudan's Ex President Omar al-Bashir Moved From Jail To Hospital: Army https://t.co/edzDzwsDwV pic.twitter.com/gsmFVrLxxY — NDTV News feed (@ndtvfeed) April 26, 2023

The confirmation came after conflicting reports about his whereabouts amidst a state of chaos in the country and mutual accusations between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces

In turn, the Rapid Support Forces accused the Sudanese army of evacuating the prison and condemned this behavior, which it considered "contrary to all local, regional and international laws."

The Sudanese army said in a statement that Bashir was transferred earlier with others to the hospital on the recommendation of the medical staff in Kober prison before the fighting broke out.

Recently, videos circulated on social media showed prisoners leaving Kober prison after their release by the authorities.

Kober Prison is one of the largest and oldest prisons in the capital, Khartoum, and it is the central prison in the country. It covers an area of 5,000 square meters and is designed in a geometric shape that simulates British prisons.

The Sudanese army overthrew Bashir after mass protests in 2019. The ousted president faces charges of genocide, as well as war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.

Bashir is the first president to be issued an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court while he is in office.

The clashes in Sudan, which began on April.15, erupted as a result of a bitter power struggle between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces.

It has left hundreds of dead and injured to date, with the number expected to rise in the coming days