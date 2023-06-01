Dignitaries gather in Amman for Royal Wedding - Names

ALBAWABA - Dignitaries and officials from friendly and neighboring countries have arrived in the Jordanian capital, Amman, to attend the wedding celebration of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and Miss Rajwa Khaled Al-Saif.

The joyous event has attracted prominent guests, including:

Crown Prince Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi.

Her Highness Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser, the mother of the Emir of Qatar.

Sheikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, son of the Crown Prince of Bahrain.

Sheikh Salman bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the Head of the Court of the Crown Prince of Bahrain.

President Abdul Latif Rashid of the Republic of Iraq, accompanied by his wife.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait.

Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Intissar Al-Sisi, the wife of the President of Egypt, and their daughter Aya Al-Sisi.

Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Malaysia.

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Princess Kate Middleton.

Lord Tariq Ahmad, UK Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, accompanied by his wife.

First Lady Jill Biden of the United States.

John Kerry, the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

King Willem-Alexander of Netherlands, Queen Máxima, and their royal Highnesses Catharina-Amalia.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel.

Japanese Princess Hisako of Takamado and her eldest daughter Princess Tsuguko.

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

King Philippe of Belgium, accompanied by Princess Elisabeth.

Crown Prince Frederik Henrik André Christian of Denmark and his wife.

His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, the youngest son of the Sultan of Oman and Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs.

Prince Guillaume and Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, the heirs to the throne.

The Regent of Romania, Margarita, and her husband Prince Radu.