Disgrace: UAE Woman Granted Divorce After She Was Cleared of Cheating on Her Husband

The Sharia Court in the emirate of Fujairah has granted divorce to a woman who insisted on separation after being cleared of cheating charges earlier leveled against her by her husband.

When asked by the chief judge about her request to get divorce despite her acquittal, the GCC woman said she has been extremely disgraced because of her husband's baseless charges.

"He has defamed me in front of my family, children, relatives and friends," she told the court.

"I cannot take it anymore. I cannot see him or live with him in one house; this is the end. He has psychologically and emotionally hurt me."

Having failed to settle the litigation in an amicable way, the court ruled in favour of the woman, and ordered the divorce.

The husband was asked to pay the legal fees as well.

This article has been adapted from its original source.