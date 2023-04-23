Disneyland Dragon bursts into flames during show

ALBAWABA - Dragon at Disneyland in California's Anaheim County burst into flames during a live show, sending plumes of dark smoke into the sky and forcing the theme park to clear guests from nearby attractions. No injuries were reported.

The Saturday night incident Disneyland Resort occurred during the live performance of Fantasmic! Saturday night.

Videos of the incident quickly circulated online, showing the "massive dragon wholly engulfed in flames, an uncharacteristically chaotic ending for the show that usually climaxes with Mickey Mouse casting a spell to defeat Maleficent," ABC News reported.

Just watched Fantasmic Dragon catches on fire at Disneyland 😢 #disney pic.twitter.com/49yTBA2MR7 — mlg (@MelissaLeeGiles) April 23, 2023

Elaine Gilmer has seen the performance of "Fantasmic!" over 100 times, but Saturday evening's "show was one to remember," ABC News said.

"The dragon's head started to glow, and I see fire and kind of smoke coming out," she told ABC News with hesitation.

"I was like, 'Oh ... they added some new stuff because that didn't didn't happen like that before'," according to ABC News.

Just watched Fantasmic Dragon catches on fire at Disneyland 😢 #disney pic.twitter.com/49yTBA2MR7 — mlg (@MelissaLeeGiles) April 23, 2023

Gilmer's daughter Elyssa "began to realize that the fire from the animatronic dragon's mouth appeared to spread to the body of the 45-foot creature, which is styled after the storybook villain of Sleeping Beauty, Maleficent," ABC News said.

All cast members were evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island, where the show is staged, due to the fire, according to a Disneyland official, quoted by ABC.

🚨#UPDATE: Heres Footage showing the moment before the whole dragon caught on fire in Disneyland pic.twitter.com/rzfACUQekB — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 23, 2023

The Anaheim Fire Department reported no injuries related to the incident, according to ABC News affiliate KABC.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.