Do Music Festivals Spread Monkeypox?

Music festivals could be monkeypox super-spreader events this summer, health experts have warned, after the UK confirms 106 cases.

Public health officials said that the spread of the virus suggests that there is community transmission, as numbers continue to climb.

Dr Will Nutland, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, is worried that monkeypox could spread at festivals.

🔴 A British scientist fears music festivals could become monkeypox superspreader events, as a health expert claims he would not enter enclosed tents https://t.co/pkkVLGgIgN — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 28, 2022

The doctor said that there are 'potential dangers' that could help the virus spread further, including 'where people start making out'.

In the UK, a high proportion of the cases have been reported in gay and bisexual men.

He has hosted a webinar for the LGBTQ+ community about the risks of monkeypox, as part of his roles as co-founder of Prepster, a volunteer group of HIV prevention activists in London.

The doctor warned that it could spread at the Mighty Hoopla, a two-day festival in Brockwell Park, south London, on Friday and Saturday.

He told the Sunday Telegraph that the pop festival is 'going to attract a lot of queer people'.

Earlier this month, Dr Hans Kluge, regional director for Europe at the World Health Organisation, said he is concerned about 'mass gatherings, festivals and parties', which could accelerate transmissions.

He said that the cases being identified are 'among those engaging in sexual activity', and creates unfamiliar symptoms.

Mateo Prochazka, epidemiologist from the UK Health Security Agency, said that it is important people do not assume monekypox is only a threat to the LGBTQ+ community

He told the BBC that it can spread to anyone through close contact — including contact with items used by someone infected, such as cutlery or their clothes.

A spokesperson for the Mighty Hoopla said that they 'remain committed to working in line with government health guidance regarding public safety at events,' the Times reported.

Last week, Ireland confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said.

The infection was reported in the east of Ireland on Friday evening and the affected person was not kept in hospital.

Health officials have said a second suspected case is also being investigated.

A public health risk assessment has been carried out and those who have been in contact with the person are being advised on what to do if they become ill.

In a statement on Friday, the HSE said: 'The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified last night of a confirmed case of monkeypox in Ireland, in the east of the country.'

'This was not unexpected following the presence of monkeypox cases in the UK and many European countries,' it added.

'Public Health is following up those who had close contact with the person with monkeypox while they were infectious.

'In order to maintain patient confidentiality, no further information about this person will be provided.'

It came after a further 16 cases of the virus were identified in England on Friday. The first cases in Wales and Northern Ireland were recorded on Thursday, while Scotland has confirmed three cases in total.

The new cases brought the England total to 101 since May 7, and the UK total to 106.

Almost 200 cases have been reported in over 20 countries which are not usually known to have outbreaks of the virus.

It comes as the medical helpline NHS 111 is being swamped by callers with a rash who think they might have monkeypox, according to a health official.

Mr Prochazka urged worried Britons to use local sexual health services rather than 111 so its staff can focus more on handling other health queries.

Health chiefs are alarmed about the ever-growing cluster of cases, given that until now the smallpox-like infection was confined to a handful of people with travel links to Africa.

Mr Prochazka told The Daily Telegraph: 'Sexual health clinics are not just for gay and bisexual men. Anyone can be seen in a sexual health clinic, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or identity. Everyone is welcome.'

'There are other potential routes of trying to get yourself into the system, maybe calling NHS 111, but this resource has been really overloaded with everyone calling who had a rash.

Meanwhile, a scientific group advising the UK Government called for the pet hamsters, rabbits and other rodents owned by infected patients to be isolated for three weeks.

The Human Animal Infections and Risk Surveillance (HAIRS) group said these animals were at the highest risk of catching the virus, and they could spread it into wild populations.

Experts fear that if the virus is unleashed into wild animal populations then it will become endemic and be hard to eradicate, as is the case in parts of western and central Africa.

In new guidance issued on Friday, the group said: 'Based on current evidence, for pet rodents in households where there are infected people, temporary removal from the household for a limited quarantine period (21 days) and testing to exclude infection is recommended, particularly where there are infected human contacts who have had close direct and prolonged contact with the animal or its bedding and/or litter.'

The panel warned that hedgehogs, rats, mice, squirrels, rabbits and hares could all harbour the virus if monkeypox was to spill into Britain's wildlife populations.

“Music festivals could act as superspreader events for monkeypox this summer, public health experts fear.” 😏 pic.twitter.com/LfrkdZFfL5 — Flint Bedrock (@flintbedrock) May 30, 2022

In households already infected, dogs, cats and other pets will be allowed to stay in the home with their owner but must undergo 'regular vet checks' after their isolation period to make sure they do not have the virus.

Justine Shotton, president of the British Veterinary Association, said the association was monitoring the situation closely.

She believes the risk of infecting pets remains low but is 'supportive of a cautious approach' while officials seek to learn more about the virus.

Ms Shotton said: 'It would be a sensible decision to keep your distance from a pet while in quarantine.

'If I was diagnosed with monkeypox I would do whatever I could to limit contact, such as asking a friend or relative to take care of it.'

She added: 'There is currently no evidence of transmission between humans and cats and dogs but we know rabbits and rodents are susceptible.

Officials are confident the monkeypox outbreak will not grow exponentially like Covid, saying the risk to the public remains low.

However, they have urged Britons, especially men who have sex with men, to be on the lookout for any new rashes or lesions, which appear like spots, ulcers or blisters, on any part of their body.

Anyone worried about a rash is advised to call their sexual health clinic immediately.

Teams from the UKHSA are contacting high-risk contacts of confirmed cases and advising them to self-isolate at home for three weeks and avoid contact with children.

Both confirmed cases and close contacts are being offered the Imvanex vaccine to form a buffer of immune people around a confirmed case to limit the spread of the disease.

The strategy, known as ring vaccination, has been used in previous monkeypox outbreaks and is also being carried out in some EU countries.

Dr Susan Hopkins, the UKHSA's chief medical adviser, said: 'We are continuing to promptly identify further monkeypox cases in England through our extensive surveillance and contact tracing networks, our vigilant NHS services, and thanks to people coming forward with symptoms.

'We are asking people to look out for new spots, ulcers or blisters on any part of their body.

'If anyone suspects they might have these, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact NHS 111 or their local sexual health service as soon as possible, though please phone ahead before attending in person.'

The disease, first discovered in lab monkeys in the late 1950s, is usually mild but can cause severe illness in some cases. It can kill up to 10 per cent of people it infects.

The milder strain causing the current outbreak kills one in 100 — similar to when Covid first hit.

Monkeypox has an incubation period of anywhere up to 21 days, meaning it can take three weeks for symptoms to appear.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, which then spreads to other parts of the body — including the genitals. The rash can look like chickenpox or syphilis, and scabs can form which then fall off.

The current outbreak, first detected in a traveller from Nigeria to the UK on May 6, has been linked to several super-spreader events, including a gay pride festival in Gran Canaria, a fetish festival in Belgium and a 'sauna' in Spain.

Experts this week revealed sexual transmission at these events is the leading theory behind the origins of the current cluster of cases.

This article has been adapted from its original source.