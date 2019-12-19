Doctors Remove Baby Crab Alive From Man’s Ear in UAE

A 38-year-old L.E, an expat living in Abu Dhabi, had gone to the beach on November 18 when he started feeling uneasy in his right ear.

"I was on the beach when I suddenly realised that something went inside my ear. I couldn't figure out what it was. All I could feel was that it was annoying. But never had I thought that it would be a crab," L.E said.

The incident happened around 10am in the morning. Though L.E and his friends tried to check what had gone inside the ear they failed. In an hour, the pain became severe, so he was rushed to Burjeel MHPC in Abu Dhabi.



Upon medical examination, it was found that it was a live baby crab which had entered into the right ear canal. Dr. Prabir Paul, Specialist Otolaryngology t Burjeel MHPC at Marina Mall, said by that time the patient's ear canal had swelled up and the crab was tightly impacted inside the ear canal.

It was imperative that the foreign body be urgently removed to avoid any further damage to his ear's tympanic membrane and other ear structures. The sea creature was extracted out alive through an endoscope assisted procedure.

L.E, who was later sent home after observation, says he is really relieved. "I was very worried when the doctor told me that a baby crab had gone inside my ear. I was afraid that my organ would be damaged. But I am grateful to the doctor for his swift action," he added.

Dr. Paul said that L.E is lucky that there was no damage to his tympanic membrane and other inner ear structures. "There is always a chance of foreign objects entering into our body through ears, nose or mouth while bathing in the sea or even while relaxing on the beach. One should not try to remove these objects by themselves, instead should report urgently to the nearest medical facility. Any attempts to remove these foreign objects may cause various complications like bleeding and damage to the organs," he added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.