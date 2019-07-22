Spoons, Screwdrivers, and Steel Bar in a Man's Stomach. This is What Doctors Remove

A stomach ache in India is making headlines after doctors were left shocked on recovering objects from a man's stomach.

Doctors at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital (SLBSGMCH), were in a state of shock on recovering spoons, screwdrivers and a knife from a patient's stomach, Times of India reported on Saturday.

Suffering from a stomach ache, a 35-year-old man was admitted to the hospital on Thursday. He was brought to the hospital by his family - with a knife tip sticking out of his stomach.

Doctors rushed him to the operation theatre, where they got the shock of their lives when an abdominal X-ray revealed one knife, eight spoons, two screwdrivers, two toothbrushes and a small steel bar in the man's stomach, who is reportedly a psychiatric patient.

He is a resident of Sundernagar in India.

The family said he was under medication for a long time and helps them in household work.





Before being rushed to the hospital, the patient was first taken to a clinic after he complained about a stomach ache, where the doctor noticed his bulged stomach and a sore developing on the skin. During treatment, the tip of the knife came out of the stomach and the doctor referred the patient to SLBSGMCH.

After four hours of surgery the doctors at SLBSGMCH were able to remove the items from his stomach.

Family members told the hospital that the patient had swallowed a knife three days back.

"When we operated on him, we recovered more things which we had never seen but only read in the books. Now he is stable," a doctor said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.