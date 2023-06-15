Doctors remove "world's largest kidney stone"

ALBAWABA The military doctors from Sri Lanka have successfully extracted the world's largest kidney stone from a 62-year-old retired soldier, according to an announcement by the army on Wednesday.

The stone removed from ex-sergeant Canistus Coonge on June 1 weighed 801 gm and measured 13.37 cm long.

The erstwhile largest kidney stone in the world, around 13 centimetres, was found in India in 2004, while the heaviest kidney stone, weighing 620 grams, was reported in Pakistan in 2008, according to the existing Guinness World Records.

Consultant Urologist, Lieutenant Colonel (Dr) K. Sutharshan, Head of Genito Urinary Unit at the Colombo Army Hospital took the lead in the surgery together with Captain (Dr) W.P.S.C Pathirathna and Dr Thamasha Premathilaka.

Colonel (Dr) U.A.L.D Perera and Colonel (Dr) C.S Abeysinghe also contributed during the surgery as Consultant Anaesthetists, according to Sri Lanka Ministry of Defence.