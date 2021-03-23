Does Drinking Coffee Before Workout Boosts Fat-burning?

If you're an avid coffee-drinker, a new study will come as music to your ears.

Researchers have revealed that drinking a strong coffee 30 minutes before your next workout can boost the rate of fat-burning.

The team suggests that the caffeine increases fat oxidation, helping you to burn off the pounds more easily.

A Strong Coffee Half an Hour Before Exercising Increases Fat-Burning



What's more, this effect is even stronger when you workout in afternoon, contradicting previous research which has suggested that exercising first thing in the morning is most effective.

What's more, this effect is even stronger when you workout in afternoon, contradicting previous research which has suggested that exercising first thing in the morning is most effective.

Caffeine is one of the most commonly consumed performance-enhancing substance in the world, and is often taken by athletes.

But despite its popularity, so far there has been little research into its beneficial claims.

In the study, researchers from the University of Granada set out to determine whether or not caffeine actually does increase oxidation, or 'burning', of fat during exercise.

Dr Francisco José Amaro-Gahete, who led the study, said: 'The recommendation to exercise on an empty stomach in the morning to increase fat oxidation is commonplace.

'However, this recommendation may be lacking a scientific basis, as it is unknown whether this increase is due to exercising in the morning or due to going without food for a longer period of time.'

To understand the effects of caffeine on athletic performance, 15 male participants were asked to complete an exercise test four times at seven-day intervals, during which their fat-burning was measured.



Delving deeper into the findings, the researchers also found the fat oxidation during exercise was higher in afternoon than in the morning.

According to the team, this suggests that caffeine increases fat oxidation during morning exercise in a similar way to that observed without caffeine in the afternoon.

While there are no specific guidelines for caffeine consumption, too much caffeine can lead to a range of issues, including insomnia, nervousness and heart palpitations.

In 2015, the European Food Safety Authority published its Scientific Opinion on the Safety of Caffeine, stating that adults consuming up to 400mg of caffeine per day – and single doses of 200mg – should not be exposed to safety concerns.