Does Salah Really Needs an iPhone in Gold?

A global distributor of Apple’s iPhone devices gave 28 iPhone XS in 24k gold to Liverpool’s trainers, head coach and players including the Egyptian striker Mohammed Salah after Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League in June.

Each mobile phone is inscribed with a footballer’s surname and shirt number.

Liverpool FC won the UEFA Champions League trophy in a 2-0 game against Tottenham. Salah scored the first goal in the game.





Salah has played 77 matches in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League with the various clubs he has played for, including FC Basel, Chelsea, ACF Fiorentina, AC Roma and Liverpool.

Salah has contributed to 100 goals in total for Liverpool, out of which he scored 69. He played one match with Italy’s Roma against Barcelona in the 2015/2016 Champions League. He failed to score any goals during the match, which ended 1-1.

Salah has been listed as a candidate to win France Football magazine’s 2019 Ballon d’Or award alongside his two teammates Van Dijk and Sadio Mane.

This article has been adapted from its original source.