Dog Catches Monkeypox After Sharing Bed With Its Gay Owners

A dog in Paris has caught monkeypox after sharing the bed with its gay owners who were infected with the disease.

The two Parisians developed symptoms at the beginning of June before they developed the lesions showing a monkeypox infection.

The two men aged 44 and 27, who live together in a non-monogamous relationship, developed sores a week after having sex with other men.

They went to the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris with their symptoms after twelve days — but there was one patient the doctors had forgotten about.

Their Italian greyhound had also developed ulcerations and pustules on its stomach.

A PCR test confirmed the canine had also come down with monkeypox, confirming the first case of a domestic pet contracting the virus.

Further genetic sequencing showed the strain of the disease was an identical match with the disease that had infected its owners.

The 44-year-old, a Latino, lived with HIV - according to The Lancet Journal - was in a 'non-exclusive' relationship with his partner, who was HIV negative.

The disease is often spread through prolonged close contact with the monkeypox lesions.

'I’d suggest the dog probably licked the ill human and also licked its own b*tt,' said MD Lynora Saxinger, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alberta on Twitter, adding there were 'high viral loads in saliva with oral lesions'.

Both men reported a lack of energy, suffering from headaches, and eventually a fever four days after checking into hospital.

'The men reported co-sleeping with their dog,' said the journal. 'They had been careful to prevent their dog from contact with other pets or humans from the onset of their own symptoms.'

Experts urge people to quarantine away from their dog or cat to reduce transmission risk.

Animal hosts for moneybox include a range of rodents and non-human primates, but there has never before been a reported case of a dog contracting the illness.

There had been unconfirmed reports of US citizens infecting their pets after contracting the disease, but the Paris case is the first medically documented incident.

'We hypothesise a real canine disease, not a simple carriage of the virus by close contact with humans or airborne transmission (or both),' said Lancet.

'Our findings should prompt debate on the need to isolate pets from monkeypox virus-positive individuals.'

Since May, nearly 90 countries have reported more than 31,000 cases of monkeypox, with 12 deaths so far this year.

France had reported almost 2,000 at the end of July, trailing the United Kingdom which confirmed 2,672 cases as of August 2nd.

The World Health Organization classified the escalating outbreak of the once-rare disease as an international emergency in July, while the US declared it a national emergency.

Outside of Africa, 98% of cases are in men who have sex with men. With only a limited global supply of vaccines, authorities are racing to stop monkeypox before it becomes entrenched as a new epidemic.

Health officials in Europe are discussing whether to follow a move by the United States to stretch out scarce monkeypox vaccine supplies, with the World Health Organization calling for more data.