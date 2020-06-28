  1. Home
  3. Donald Trump Retweets Supporters Chanting ‘White Power’ in Twitter Video

The signs and slogans shouted include; "Make America Sane Again," "America First" and "Trump 2020." The most evident shout in the video is "White Power."  
The United States appears to be diving along ethnic and racial lines, as the Twitter Account of President Trump re-shared a video in which a red hat wearing 'MAGA' supporter can clearly been seen and heard shouting 'White Power'.

The video comes in the context of weeks of demonstrations, protests and looting for 'Black Lives Matters', a protest movement which has been associated with the Democratic party, and is funded by organizations sympathetic to the US Left.

 

The video shared by Trump appears to show demonstrations and counter-demonstrations, ahead of US Presidential elections later this year. Placards include "Make America Sane Again", "America First" and "Trump 2020." The current Republican administration has in the past successfully fought off claims of 'White Supremacy'. By sharing videos such as this the President could give credence to those who suggest a lack of political correctness is actually a mask for old-fashioned racism.

 

 


