Dozens of Lebanese Protest Waste Incinerators in Beirut

Dozens of protesters gathered in Beirut’s Martyrs Square Saturday to oppose plans to establish waste incinerators in Lebanon and warn against the health hazards related to them.

Beirut I MP Paula Yacoubian, along with a number of activists and members of civil society, turned out for the demonstration.

In televised remarks from the protest, Yacoubian argued that politicians would rather use incinerators than sort waste at the source “because they want [the garbage] to weigh more to make money landfilling it. They want it to weigh more for burning it to make more and more money.”





Yacoubian has been among the few MPs vocally opposed to the Beirut Municipality’s controversial plan to establish an incinerator in or around the capital.

The Environment Ministry also has plans to construct two other waste incinerators - one in Deir Ammar and another in either Jiyyeh or Zahrani - in a 10-year solid waste management road map, according to a copy of the map recently obtained by The Daily Star.

According to a statement from Yacoubian's office, Najat Saliba, one of the world’s leading atmospheric chemists and a professor at the American University of Beirut, has warned against the harmful gases that will result from using incinerators, along with the ash and other remnants that would be landfilled and thus reach subsoil water.

