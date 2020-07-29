Dr Stella Immanuel Claims Jesus Will Destroy Facebook's Servers

Dr Stella Immanuel believes Jesus will destroy Facebook's servers after the site deleted a video in which she claims hydroxychloroquine cures coronavirus.

The Houston pediatrician made headlines across America after President Trump retweeted the video, before it was removed from Twitter and Facebook.

Now Immanuel - who also believes demon sex causes sickness and that reptilians help run the government - thinks God is poised to strike down the social media site.

She tweeted: 'Hello Facebook put back my profile page and videos up or your computers with start crashing till you do.

'You are not bigger that God. I promise you. If my page is not back up Facebook will be down in Jesus name.'

The video shows Immanuel and a group of other doctors standing in front of the US Supreme Court building for a 'press conference' on coronavirus.

In it, Immanuel claims that lockdowns and mask-wearing are not necessary to fight coronavirus, and that hydroxy is a 'cure' that is being suppressed.

Facebook was first to delete the video for spreading false information, before Twitter and YouTube followed suit.

Twitter also suspended the account of Donald Trump Jr, who shared the video.

Multiple global health bodies launched trials of hydroxychloroquine after French physician Didier Raoult claimed to have had success treating patients with it.

However, trials on seriously ill coronavirus patients were called off after it failed to improve survival rates and in some cases made them worse.

The World Health Organisation, which Trump has accused of helping to cover up the spread of coronavirus early in the pandemic, does not recommend it as a treatment.

However, Trump has touted hydroxy as a preventative medicine and claimed to have taken it himself for 14 days to stop him catching the virus.

Meanwhile Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro filmed a video of himself taking the medication after testing positive for COVID.

Immanuel, who runs the Fire Power Ministries in a strip mall next door to her clinic in Houston, was born in Cameroon and did her medical training in Nigeria, The Daily Beast reported.

On her Facebook page she describes herself as: 'Physician, Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur, Deliverance Minister, God's battle axe and weapon of war.'

The church's 'beliefs' section on their website - which has now been taken down - says they are against 'unmarried couples living together, homosexuality, bestiality, polygamy, etc.,'

One sentence in the profile reads: 'Her attitude toward demonic forces has been described as cut-throat, a warrior to the core.'

Immanuel is also a 'wealth transfer coach' and believes 'you can be saved, anointed, fire brand and wealthy too.'

A mother of three daughters, Immanuel reportedly studied medicine in Nigeria between 1984 and 1990.

One of her daughters, Mima Fondong, is a doctor in Houston, having graduated from Baylor University and the University of Westminster in London.



Another daughter, Bernette, began attending the University of Houston in 2017.

In November 1998, Immanuel began working as a pediatrician in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Mima and Bernette both grew up in Alexandria.

Twenty years later, and their mother had moved to Texas, where since October 2019 she has been a physician at the Rehoboth Medical Center in Katy, just west of Houston.

She received a medical license in Texas eight months ago, in November, according to state records.

A Nigerian website, PM News, reported that Immanuel did a residency in pediatrics at Bronx-Lebanon in New York. It was unclear when.

She then interned under Dr. Babatunde Dosu, a Dallas-based Nigerian pediatrician.

It also stated that she holds medical licenses in Texas, Louisiana and Kentucky.

Immanuel founded the church in 2002 and has given sermons attacking progressive values and promoting conspiracy theories including 'the gay agenda, secular humanism, Illuminati and the demonic New World Order.'

She has claimed that gynecological problems like cysts and endometriosis are in fact caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches.

She alleges alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments, saying: 'They're using all kinds of DNA, even alien DNA, to treat people.'

In a 2015 sermon she declared that the Illuminati are promoting a plan hatched by 'a witch' to destroy the world using abortion, gay marriage, and children's toys.

Immanuel claims the Magic 8-Ball toy is in fact a scheme to get children used to witchcraft. 'The 8-Ball was a psychic,' she said.

'There are people that are ruling this nation that are not even human,' Immanuel said, before launching into a conversation she had with a 'reptilian spirit' she described as 'half-human, half-ET.'

In another 2015 sermon she said scientists had plans to install microchips in people, and develop a 'vaccine' to make it impossible to become religious.

'They found the gene in somebody's mind that makes you religious, so they can vaccinate against it,' Immanuel said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.