Dress Up in 'Fashion Balls' to Celebrate MoMu Reopening in Antwerp

Antwerp fashion museum MoMu celebrates the reopening with ‘fashion balls’.

The 'Fashion Balls' are one of the many eye-catchers with which MoMu – Antwerp Fashion Museum is celebrating its ambitious reopening program ‘Fashion 2.021 Antwerp – Fashion/Conscious’.

The ‘Fashion Balls’ will appear at five outdoor locations in the center of Antwerp. These colorful balls are installed in different sizes at iconic locations in the city in collaboration with the non-profit organization Kunstenlab.

Anyone who wants to can sit in them and thus create the illusion of being dressed in a giant skirt.

"We made it interactive and hope that everyone will be stimulated to take selfies with the city as a backdrop this way. It's a project that's very accessible – that's why we made the ‘Fashion Balls’ in all kinds of sizes. This project will appeal to both international fashion fans and casual passers-by to take part."

Walter Van Beirendonck, Head of the Fashion Department

From 23 August onwards, the ‘Balls’ got a new home, piece by piece, at iconic locations in the city: Central Station, Operaplein, Meir, Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp, and the Theodoor Van Rijswijckplaats in front of the MoMu building.

"The Academy's fashion department is the beating heart of Antwerp's fashion story, the place where fantastic fashion talent graduates every year. With the ‘Fashion Balls’, we're literally bringing this talent to the streets of Antwerp."

Kaat Debo, Director & Chief Curator MoMu

You can discover all the locations through the QR code and the app, which immediately becomes a walk through the city. Visitors have until 29 November 2021 to wrap themselves in the tongue-in-cheek creativity for which Antwerp and its fashion community are so renowned.

MoMu houses the largest collection of contemporary Belgian fashion in the world and stands out with its immersive fashion exhibitions.

In 2002 MoMu presented its first exhibition in the historical ModeNatie building on the Nationalestraat. Since then, Mom has presented two temporary exhibitions every year. Smaller exhibitions and installations are presented in the gallery on the ground floor.

MoMu exhibitions are characterized by their immersive scenography. One of the roles of a contemporary fashion museum is to push the meaning of the term “fashion” and move beyond the canonized narratives of fashion history.