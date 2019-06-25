Dress Worn by Princess Diana Fetches $135,000 in Auction

A dress worn by Princess Diana during her visit to Gulf states in 1986 fetched $135,000 at an auction last week.

Sold as part of a trio of outfits at for a staggering $331,292, the blue-and-white dress was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and went under the hammer at Kerry Taylor Auctions.





“Diana’s day wear is much rarer than her evening wear, which she auctioned a huge tranche off in the late 1990s,” the auction house’s founder, Kerry Taylor, told the Daily Mail. “Day wear dresses she wore for more formal functions she either gave to friends or charity shops, so they have mostly disappeared.”

In November 1986, Princess Diana and Prince Charles paid a six-day visit to the Gulf states.

