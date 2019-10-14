Drivers Who Fail to Use Indicators in UAE Will be Given a $100 Fine

A 400-dirham fine will be imposed by Abu Dhabi police against errant residents who fail to use indicator lights while driving.



In a video posted on social media, Abu Dhabi police showed drivers who failed to use indicator lights when switching lanes as well as those who did.



Abu Dhabi Police also said in its awareness message the 400-dirham fine will be slapped against road-users that do not inform other motorists when they intend to switch lanes, slow down or when there is an emergency on the road.



From Jan. 1 until Aug. 20 of 2019, the Abu Dhabi police have recorded 235 accidents, one death and six injuries that were caused by not using the vehicle’s indicator lights. Last year, a total 278 traffic accidents due to drivers’ failure to use their indicators, which also led to 20 people with serious injuries.





