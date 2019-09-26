Drunk Accidentally Kills Wife by Running Car Over Her in Greece

Police are investigating following reports that a man accidentally ran over and killed his wife after an alcohol-fuelled night out.

The British couple were holidaying on the Greek island of Skiathos when the alleged incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The married pair were returning to the property they were staying after a night out in Skiathos.

They had consumed large amounts of alcohol, according to local media reports.





The woman, 58, who remains anonymous, is believed to have fainted as she stepped outside their car and fell to the ground.

However her condition went unnoticed by her husband, 62, who allegedly continued to run her over.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was taken to Skiathos Health centre.

A police officer told the Sun Online: 'She appears to have been prone when he inadvertently hit her, causing fatal injuries at 4am this morning.

'That suggests she may have got out of the car and fainted. She is believed to have died on the spot. It's a very bizarre, very sad incident.'

Investigations are ongoing.

This article has been adapted from its original source.