Dubai: 40 Women Stand Naked on a Balcony, Face Jail Time

Models detained in Dubai for flouting public decency laws are from former Soviet states, it has emerged.

They are all understood to be from Russia, Belarus and Moldova - with 11 confirmed as Ukrainian by the country's foreign ministry.

A Russian man who was detained as an organiser of the 'lewd' shoot on a balcony in the United Arab Emirates has been identified by the Moscow media as Alexey Kontsov, 33.

It is understood he told police he was in a nearby apartment and had filmed the spectacle showing the naked women.

He claims to have then made the 'fatal mistake' of sharing the explicit video, a potential crime in the UAE.

He has hired lawyers to call for his release from a Dubai jail.

Russian media outlet Life - a media group controlled by Vladimir Putin's suspected partner and former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva - reported some 40 models were involved in a project which has caused major upset in Dubai.

Fewer were visible on the naked rear picture that sparked fury in the UAE. It could lead to large fines or six months in jail for those who took part.

The shoot on Saturday was on a balcony in the upscale Dubai Marina area and was seen by people from neighbouring skyscrapers.

Some of those taking part in the naked video are understood to be visible in a group picture - captioned 'Little Family' - showing their faces.

Two Ukrainians in their mid-20s — named Yana and Diana, seen riding a camel, on their Instagram accounts - can be identified in the lurid balcony picture from their distinctive tattoos.

REVEALED: 40 women arrested for posing naked on a Dubai balcony are all models in their teens and 20s https://t.co/m9plwdQuZ4 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 6, 2021

Both are on the 'Little Family' picture.

Another Ukrainian model Dariya Khorunzhenko, 19, from Poltava, is known to be among the group in the graphic photograph.

Ukrainian models Ekaterina Kashenko, who doubles as an eyebrow stylist, and Sophia Tkachuk, are also among the group.

Russian media also identified models Anastasia Kashuba, 20, and Tatyana Borisenko, in her early 20s. Borisenko is also an amateur makeup artist from Kyiv. She has posted on social media from Dubai.

Marianna Fedchuk, also in her early 20s, from Uzhgorod has also been named. She shared pictures of herself in Dubai on Instagram.

All the identified Ukrainian models had posted videos or images from Dubai on their social media.

Russian online news outlet Mash reported that the photoshoot also included the daughter of a Russian businessman and former banker.

The woman, 21, denied being at the Dubai shoot on Monday.

All the 40-strong group of women are believed to age from late teens to early 20s.

The UAE's public decency laws, which cover nudity and other 'lewd behaviour', carries penalties of up to six months in prison and a 5,000 dirham (£983) fine.

The sharing of pornographic material is also punishable with prison time and a fine of up to 500,000 dirhams under the country's laws, which are based on Islamic law, or Shariah.

There has been speculation that the women were involved in a shoot for an Israeli version of an unidentified US adult website.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry said today that it believes 11 of its female citizens have been detained in Dubai.

Women arrested after stripping naked to pose on balcony in Dubai 'publicity stunt'https://t.co/W1lYZgFJvZ pic.twitter.com/TfAcQK6k8q — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 4, 2021

'On April 3, Dubai police detained a group of people in connection with a violation of public morals. According to preliminary information, among the detainees (are) 11 Ukrainian citizens,' said statement.

Diplomats are due to visit the detainees on Tuesday and will 'ensure that the rights of the Ukrainian women are respected'.

Late on Saturday, videos and photographs depicting over a dozen naked women lined up on a balcony while being filmed in Dubai's upmarket Marina neighbourhood in broad daylight were splashed across social media.

It came as a shock in the federation of seven Arab sheikhdoms, where tamer behaviour - like kissing in public or drinking alcohol without a licence - has landed people in jail.

State-linked newspaper The National reported it appeared to be a 'publicity stunt,' without elaborating.

Dubai police said those arrested over the 'indecent' video had been referred to the public prosecution.

'Such unacceptable behaviours,' the police statement said, 'do not reflect the values and ethics of Emirati society.'

The UAE, while liberal in many regards compared to its Middle Eastern neighbours, has strict laws governing expression.

People have been jailed for their comments and videos online.

The country's majority state-owned telecom companies block access to major pornographic websites.

This article has been adapted from its original source.