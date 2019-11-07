Dubai Has Its Very Own Edition of Monopoly

Dubai is the first Middle Eastern city to get its very own edition of Monopoly.

On Monday night, the new version of the famed Hasbro boardgame featuring some of the Emirati city’s most iconic landmarks was unveiled at the Burj Al-Arab.





Some of the prominent landmarks featured on the board are the Dubai Airport, Burj Khalifa, Global Village and Sheikh Zayed Road, while the Burj Al-Arab holds the top spot with a value of 400 Monopoly money.

Also included are Bluewaters, Dubai Marina, City Walk, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Taxi, Nord Anglia International Dubai School, Dubai Opera, Festival City, Al Seef, Dubai Bus, Dubai Frame, Dubai Miracle Garden, La Mer, Xclusive Yachts, Dubai Metro, Al Fahidi, Atlantis the Palm, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Atlantis Aquaventure and Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

