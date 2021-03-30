Dubai Kicks Off First Global in-Person Art Events Since The Pandemic

The 14th edition of Art Dubai, the region’s leading art fair, will take place from Monday (March 29) to April 3, 2021.

It is one of the first global in-person art events taking place since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the UAE. The event will be held at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

It will feature diverse activities, including exhibitions from over 50 galleries representing 31 countries.

Around the Gate District, a specially curated sculpture park will showcase large-scale installations by eight artists including Emiratis Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim and Hussain Sharif.

Most of @artdubai's 50 participating exhibitors are based in the Middle East but seven who are unable to travel in person have sent works for "remote participation" stands https://t.co/jfsg6UUMiU — The Art Newspaper (@TheArtNewspaper) March 29, 2021

A new programme at Gate Avenue will present single-channel films produced by over 20 regional and international artists.

The films encompass themes such as Nature, Journeys, Dystopias, Conversations, Performances and Animations, among others.

All Covid-19 safety protocols will be followed, including thermal screening, in addition to additional precautions to manage a capacity crowd. Visitors can also use the newly launched Art Dubai application (app) to book time slots in advance.

“Art Dubai and DIFC are synonymous with art and culture. This year, more than ever, we’re looking forward to safely bringing together artists, visitors and buyers. Being home to the fair contributes to DIFC’s reputation as one of Dubai’s leading lifestyle destinations and complements our ongoing art programme.

“The event will inspire, provide perspective, allow time for reflection and open our minds to new ideas,” said Arif Amiri, Chairman of Art Dubai and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DIFC Authority.

“During the last year, many of us have missed seeing the creativity of artists and the opportunity to meet with likeminded people. As the first major global art and cultural event to be held with a physical presence following the global pandemic, it is an opportunity to safely showcase the city as a safe destination for large events and welcome over 50 galleries from 31 countries around the world,” Amiri added.

Swiss pavilion turns fog into art

The Swiss pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 is showcasing an installation titled ‘Swiss Fog Magnified’ at the 14th edition of Art Dubai.

Inspired by the Swiss pavilion design at Expo Dubai and created by the Zurich-based Bellprat Partner especially for the international art fair, the ‘Swiss Fog Magnified’ presents an abstract interpretation of a major highlight in the Swiss journey awaiting visitors in October 2021 during the Expo.

Massimo Baggi, the Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE and Bahrain, said, “Our presence at Art Dubai is a great opportunity for art and design enthusiasts to get a glimpse of the journey offered to visitors in the Swiss Pavilion.”

He added: “This event brings people closer to Switzerland and conforms to our aim of strengthening our partnerships with local cultural institutions through our work for Expo Dubai.”

‘Swiss Fog Magnified’ recreates the tiny liquid water droplets that form fog and close in on the single elements that produce this mysterious and beautiful natural phenomenon, a cloud that touches the ground.

The selected project ‘Reflection’ was designed by the Swiss project team OOS AG (architecture), Bellprat Partner AG (scenography) and Lorenz Eugster Landscaping GmbH (landscaping) and built by a general contractor Expomobilia.

This article has been adapted from its original source.