The Dubai Miracle Garden is Magic With Over 50 Million Flowers

Dubai Miracle Garden is set to open for its eighth season on November 1. Located in the heart of Dubailand, the 72,000 sq. m destination will be brought to life with the largest display of the most fragrant and colorful blooms, with over fifty million flowers of 120 varieties.

The timings are 9am to 9pm on weekdays and 9am to 11pm on weekends (Friday and Saturday). The cost of admission is Dh55 for adults (over 12 years old), Dh40 for children 12 years and below, and free entry for both children below three years, and people of determination. All inclusive of VAT.

The attraction will attempt to achieve a fourth Guinness World Record this year, with details of this under wraps, but set to be released shortly. In addition, there will be a big surprise introduced this season, which will be a world first in terms of applied advanced technology.

Among the many concepts being unveiled this year, a major feature will be the 'aerial floating lady', dressed in exotic flowers. The revamped amphitheater will also model a magnificent palace that will serve as an observatory and it will host shows and live entertainment. From the top, visitors can capture the stunning panoramic views of the complete garden and the sculptures adorned with bright twinkling lights - guaranteed to offer a visual treat.





This season, Dubai Miracle Garden has also introduced an all-new 400m walking track for those who want to enjoy a leisurely walk amidst the floral artistry. This track will also be utilised for daily entertainment that features costume and floral parades, street performers, Zumba sessions, as well as other physical and recreational activities. Visitors will be welcomed by some of the most popular and prominent cartoon characters at the main entrance and be treated to skillfully designed 3D shapes of life-size animals.

Engineer Abdel Naser Rahhal, creator and co-founder of Dubai Miracle Garden and vice chairman of Cityland Group, the developer of the botanical project, commented, "Dubai Miracle Garden is a unique proposition that has carved a special place in the hearts of residents and tourists alike. We are extremely delighted to be back for an eighth season to unveil exceptional installations that will exceed our visitor expectations.

"What's more, we will also be introducing several new floral artistries and achievements in association with some major house-hold name partners in the region, and we will be revealing these in the very near future".

This article has been adapted from its original source.