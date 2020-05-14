Dubai Opens Drive-in Cinema Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The drive-in cinema made a comeback at Mall Of The Emirates with a private function last night, as the property and VOX Cinemas took the movie-going experience outdoors. The screenings will be open for the general public from May 17, Sunday, onwards.

With social distancing measures keeping theatres closed for the foreseeable future, a large screen was assembled in the shopping centre's upper parking lot (level 3 near Ski Dubai) in front of which patrons were able to take position, switch off their engines and settle in for some screen action while observing sensible practices to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday's kick-off was an invite-only event from sunset where Iftar was served to every car before the Will Smith vehicle Bad Boys For Life began rolling at 7.30pm. There were strict instructions to keep to your vehicles though the pleasant weather meant you could roll down your window and enjoy the breeze if you were so inclined.



The movie got over at 9:20, just in time for patrons to zoom off to their residences ahead of the 10pm curfew.

For cinema lovers this might be the best option if the rules of social distancing means they won't be able to visit a traditional theatre for some time now.

The cost per car (2 people max) is Dhs180+ VAT which includes the movie as well as an F&B package for two people consisting of caramel popcorn, salt popcorn, nachos, M&Ms, soft drinks and water.

Proceeds from the first public screening on Sunday, May 17, will go towards the 10 Million Meals initiative, which provides meals to those in need during Ramadan.

How does the drive-in cinema work

With a capacity for 75 cars, with a maximum of two people per vehicle, the screening area is the rooftop of Mall of the Emirates.

After registering online, viewers will be provided a QR code, which will be scanned by event staff to gain access to the screening which takes place at 7:30 everyday as of now. The cinema's website will be updated ever Monday with showtimes.

Once parked, audiences can simply tune into a designated radio frequency for the movie audio to be streamed straight into their car.

Individuals above the age of 60 and children between the ages of three and 12 years of age will not be permitted to access the mall and the drive-in cinema experience.

This article has been adapted from its original source.