Dubai Police Arrest Family for Attempting to Smuggle Drugs Inside Their Guts

A family was caught at Dubai airport as they tried to smuggle narcotics in their stomachs.

Recounting a case of drug smuggling attempt in the country, Saleh Ahmed AlShehi, Dubai Narcotics Control Department chief, said a man and his wife along with their son were once held at Dubai airport while trying to smuggle drugs worth Dh5,000 in their guts.



He added that drug dealers were now using advanced techniques to evade arrest causing serious concern for authorities.





The official said that drug dealers no longer relied on direct contact for movement of drugs, but instead hid the drugs in places - guiding customers to the locations, online.



Elaborating on the illegal drug trade, AlShehi said the operation was being operated from outside the country as they don't have to arrange a meeting between customers and sellers.



Smuggling drugs is a serious offence as per UAE law and a violation of human rights as it endangers people's health.

The case is registered with the public prosecution.

The family faces up to 10 years in jail.

The court is set to hear the case on Friday.

This article has been adapted from its original source.