Dubai Police Stops Gang From Stealing a $353K Lamborghini

The Dubai Police have foiled an “international criminal plot” to steal and smuggle high-end cars outside the country using fake licence plates.

The police used artificial intelligence to arrest the suspects as they were trying to steal their first luxury car – a Lamborghini worth Dh1.3 million.

They planned to smuggle the car out of the UAE using a forged number plate.

Members of the international gang came to the UAE specifically to commit the crime, the police said.

Monitoring the suspects

Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said the gang’s hideout in a "luxury neighbourhood" was raided after days of monitoring.

Identifying the suspects

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jalaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said the police received a tip-off from a car rental office that a European had rented a Lamborghini. The management suspected that it had been stolen.

The police’s Criminal Analysis Centre and CID were able to determine the car location “despite the gang members' use of modern techniques to conceal its whereabouts”.

All the suspects, who are from an Eastern European country, were identified.

"They took a residential place in a luxury area as a criminal base for their plot,” Brig Al Jalaf revealed.

The ambush

Colonel Adel Al Joker, acting director of the CID, said: “Our teams professionally took down the four suspects and seized some forged car plates and forging tools at their residence.”

The suspects have reportedly admitted to plotting and committing the crime.