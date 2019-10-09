Dubai Reveals it is Have Own its Monopoly Board

Dubai is set to get its very own version of one of the world’s most recognizable board games, Monopoly.
A life-size Mr. Monopoly mascot landed in the city this week and will make his way around Dubai’s hotspots before the new board is unveiled on Nov. 4 and the game is released in stores on Nov. 5.
Fans have the opportunity to meet the mascot by tracking #MrMonopolyinTown and #MonopolyDXB on Instagram.
Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said: “This internationally recognized… game will not only promote the city’s diverse destination offering to a global audience, but Monopoly’s newest board will provide both visitors and residents with an exciting new way to discover the city.”
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright: Arab News © 2019 All rights reserved.