Dubai Reveals it is Have Own its Monopoly Board

Dubai is set to get its very own version of one of the world’s most recognizable board games, Monopoly.

A life-size Mr. Monopoly mascot landed in the city this week and will make his way around Dubai’s hotspots before the new board is unveiled on Nov. 4 and the game is released in stores on Nov. 5.

Fans have the opportunity to meet the mascot by tracking #MrMonopolyinTown and #MonopolyDXB on Instagram.





Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said: “This internationally recognized… game will not only promote the city’s diverse destination offering to a global audience, but Monopoly’s newest board will provide both visitors and residents with an exciting new way to discover the city.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.