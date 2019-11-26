Dubai School Sets World Record With Mosaic of Plastic Bottle Caps

A Dubai school has set a new world record of the largest mosaic using plastic bottle caps that spells out a phrase.

Nearly 400 pupils at GEMS' Al Barsha National School for Boys used a total of 13,434 bottle caps to spell out 'Zayed's ambitions embrace space' in Arabic.

The school used bottle caps in the colours of the UAE flag, white, green, black and red, to honour the upcoming 48th National Day of the country.

It took the children just a bit over an hour to break the world record, which was previously set by Japan with the use of 5,009 bottle caps.



"One of the last sentence of our rules says that you must recycle the bottle caps once you are done with them," an official from the Guinness World Records told Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the event.

Meanwhile, the principal of the school Karim Murcia, said: "The use of this sentence demonstrates our commitment to supporting and celebrating the achievements of the UAE and the success of the National Agenda.

"Celebrating this remarkable achievement aligns with our own mission to provide a vibrant learning community committed to delivering the highest standards of academic excellence in all areas. Through The school's rigorous British national curriculum and character and leadership development programmes we strive to ensure that our students become successful and innovative global citizens and leaders with a strong national identity."

This article has been adapted from its original source.