Dubai: Two Women Rob a Man in Social Media Massage

Two women were sentenced to three years in prison and a Dh20,500 fine for assaulting and robbing a man after luring him with a massage offer.

They photographed the man in a compromising position and used them to blackmail him through social media.

According to Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm, the gang lured the man through social media, pretending to offer a massage service.

When the man responded to their post and went to their residence in Al Barsha, a woman pulled him in through the door. Three others assaulted him and threatened him with a knife.



The man was then photographed and forced to disclose his bank details, which the women used to withdraw Dh20,500.

The victim identified the two women in a police line-up.

The first defendant confessed to her crimes and admitted that she was part of a gang of women who lured men online using pictures of "European women".

According to her statement, the victims would be detained, intimidated, humiliated and forced to disclose their bank details.

This article has been adapted from its original source.