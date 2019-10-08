Dubai Will Soon Introduce Smart Sensors to Spot Over-loaded Vehicles

Soon, smart sensors will be able to inform authorities if a heavy vehicle on the road is overloaded or creating a safety hazard.

In a pilot phase, the RTA has installed one sensor on Al Hatta Road, and it sends out an alert if it detects an overweight heavy vehicle.

Abdulla Albastaki, director of monitoring and enforcing department at the licensing agency of the RTA, said: "We used to monitor heavy vehicles on Dubai roads manually, and that takes time.

"We have changed that and we have installed sensors under the roads.





"When the vehicle crosses that sensor, it will be able to tell us if it is overweight, which is a safety issue."

Once it is detected, the sensor alerts the nearest safety vehicle, which then stops the truck, he added.

"It gets checked for the violations. We also have a drone that can fly there to check the height of the vehicle.

"A robot on the road also signals the vehicle to stop. This enhances efficiency and it helps us capture a lot of data with cameras and technology."

This article has been adapted from its original source.