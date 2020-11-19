  1. Home
Dubai's Burj Khalifa Ready For New Year's Eve With Fireworks, Laser Show

Published November 19th, 2020 - 12:32 GMT
Burj Khalifa. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Preventive measures such as thermal cameras, social distancing and contactless payments will be in place.

The Burj Khalifa will celebrate New Year's Eve 2021 with a grand masterpiece of fireworks, and a light and laser show, developer Emaar announced today.

To ensure public health and safety for all visitors, Emaar will implement several preventative measures, including thermal cameras, social distancing, contactless payments and frequent deep cleaning and disinfection, in line with Dubai government guidelines and directives.

The event will be broadcast live globally and live-streamed from 8.30pm local time on mydubainewyear.com.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2020 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

