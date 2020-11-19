Dubai's Burj Khalifa Ready For New Year's Eve With Fireworks, Laser Show

The Burj Khalifa will celebrate New Year's Eve 2021 with a grand masterpiece of fireworks, and a light and laser show, developer Emaar announced today.

To ensure public health and safety for all visitors, Emaar will implement several preventative measures, including thermal cameras, social distancing, contactless payments and frequent deep cleaning and disinfection, in line with Dubai government guidelines and directives.

The event will be broadcast live globally and live-streamed from 8.30pm local time on mydubainewyear.com.

Are you ready? The long-awaited #EMAARNYE2021 celebration is just around the corner.

Tune in to know how we’re #CelebratingTogether.



هل أنتم مستعدّون؟ أيامٌ معدودة تفصلنا لنحتفل معاً بليلة رأس السنة 2021 من إعمار! تابعونا لمعرفة المزيد pic.twitter.com/Vpj7XkUhSb — Downtown Dubai by Emaar (@MyDowntownDubai) November 19, 2020

