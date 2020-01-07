Dubai's First-Ever Selfie Museum Opens its Doors for Enthusiasts

The Selfie Kingdom (TSK), Dubai's first ever dedicated selfie museum, has opened its doors for selfie enthusiasts of all ages.

Close to the Expo 2020 site, TSK is an interactive space that aims to inspire creativity, art, design and promote digital content.

The hub currently features fifteen pop-up rooms with unique backdrops/props and proper lighting offering guests a highly-visual experience that is essential for a good selfie.

The rooms would be remodelled every few months to provide a fresh immersive photo-friendly experience. In addition, it will feature interesting exhibits from various artists, designers and innovators for visitors to enjoy.

"The Selfie Kingdom contributes to the spirit of the UAE," said Rania Naffa, Chief Happiness Officer and Founder.

"TSK provides an interactive photo-friendly social space that promotes art, creativity and a place for our guests to express themselves freely and have fun while doing it."

The hub also provides a creative space for people to co-work and a venue to host private events.

