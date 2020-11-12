Dubai's Global Village Aims to Break 25 World Records This Season

Bagging its second Guinness title in two weeks, Global Village has set a world record for having the most LED lights ever on a car.

Boasting 37,676 LED lights, the vehicle is a fan favourite, having roamed the streets of Dubai as part of last season’s ‘Stunt Show Survivor’. Now, it's officially part of the Guinness World Records.



The festival park is aiming to break 25 records this season as part of its Silver Jubilee anniversary celebrations. The feat began two weeks ago as the park achieved the record for most videos in a music medley video, following the Rockin’1000 Season 25 opening concert.

