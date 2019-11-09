Dubai's Global Village Celebrates Prophet Muhammad's Birthday

Dubai's Global Village has announced some changes to its programme ahead of the holiday marking Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'s birthday.

"We extend our heartiest congratulations on the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birthday. To mark this auspicious occasion, all music and shows at Global Village will be suspended today until tomorrow, Saturday 6 pm," the park said on their official social media handles.

A holiday will be observed on November 9, Saturday for the birth anniversary of the Prophet.





This article has been adapted from its original source.