Dubai's Miracle Garden Blooms With 50 Million Flowers of 120 Varieties

The Dubai Miracle Garden is once again abloom in various shades and sizes of flowers as it opens its doors today for the eighth year.

Located in the heart of Dubailand, the 72,000sq.m destination will be brought to life with the largest display of the most fragrant and colourful blooms, with over 50 million flowers of 120 varieties. The highly-visited attraction will also attempt to achieve a fourth Guinness World Record this year, with details of this under wraps, but set to be released shortly. In addition, there will be a big surprise introduced this season, which will be a world-first in terms of applied advanced technology.

Among the most "Instragram-able" features at the garden are the 'aerial floating lady' dressed in exotic flowers, an all-new 400m walking track and some of the most popular and prominent cartoon characters at the main entrance as well as 3D shapes of life-size animals. The revamped amphitheater will also model a magnificent palace that will serve as an observatory and it will host shows and live entertainment. From the top, visitors can capture the stunning panoramic views of the complete garden and the sculptures adorned with bright twinkling lights - guaranteed to offer a visual treat.

Miracle Garden is open from 9am to 9pm on weekdays and 9am to 11pm on weekends (Friday and Saturday). The cost of admission is Dh55 for adults (over 12 years old), Dh40 for children of 12 years and below, and free entry for children below three years and people of determination.





This article has been adapted from its original source.