Edinburgh University Students Turn to Nature to Raise Money for Animals

The Scottish Highlands might not be the warmest backdrop for a naked charity calendar but veterinary students from Edinburgh didn't let the chilly weather stop them from raising money for a good cause.

Some 94 students from Edinburgh University's Royal Dick School of Veterinary Studies - sometimes known as Dick Vet - posed in the altogether to help raise money for animal charity All4Paws, which provides free vet care to the pets of homeless and vulnerably housed people.

The 2020 naked calendar, called 'When Vets Undress' was shot by an all female team across Scotland, with the country's beautiful wildlife taking a starring role.

Horses, highland cattle, birds of prey, cats, reindeer and dairy cows all share shot space with the stripped-bare vets in the making.

In one image, eight female vets drape themselves over a farmer's Land Rover Defender.

The images were captured by fourth year vet students, Liv Halloran, Mengxuan Zhang and Nirvana Leaver and the project was organised and directed by student, Jara Mrdja.

'Nude charity calendars have been a vet med tradition for a little while now. Several other veterinary schools also produce nude charity calendars. The Dick vet has been producing a calendar every other year for the past few years,' said Jara.

'This year we're an all-female group comprised of myself acting as director and three fellow classmates who are the photographers on the project. Everyone has been incredibly kind, understanding and supportive of our project. The University of Edinburgh and the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary studies has given our project their full support.

'I was expecting a lot more rejection when I contacted businesses to work with us. Lucky for me, everyone was happy to participate. It's a very strange email to have to craft; something along the lines of, 'hey would you allow us to take a bunch of naked vet students and take pictures of them interacting with your animals?'

'When we shot in more public locations, we have had a couple of people spread up and down the trails to warn hikers and walkers of what's going on. People are usually really interested and ask us about the charity and how the shoots are coming along. So public reaction has been really positive.

'Our aim was to work with businesses and people that have exceptional welfare standards for their animals and we're incredibly thankful to Maison de Moggy, the Cairngorms Reindeer Centre and Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World and all the pet owners for working with us on this project.

'We've had a lot of positive feedback about how much more confident people feel about themselves after doing the shoots. My main goal was to produce really beautiful and interesting portraits of vet students and raise money for a great cause.

'The cause is really unique and special. All4Paws gives free vet care to the pets of homeless and vulnerably housed people. These animals offer companionship, compassion and love to those in society who may arguably need it most.

'The charity is totally reliant on donations. They supply medicine as well as coats, toys and leads as well. Both students and staff from the vet school volunteer their time to run the clinic so it's a great way for the students to apply the things we learn in class to real world situations.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.