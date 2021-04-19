  1. Home
Egypt Ready to Host Ramadan Nights Festival

Vehicles, motorcycles, and tuk-tuks (motorised rickshaws) drive past a stall selling Ramadan lanterns along a main street in the in the northern suburb of Shubra (home to a large Christian population) of Egypt's capital Cairo on April 12, 2021, at the start of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan
Highlights
The array of cultural and artistic activities as part of the festival will commence from 25 April (13 Ramadan).

The Ramadan Nights Festival, organised by the General Authority for Cultural Palaces, is set to launch at the North Cairo Wall Theater on Al-Muizz Street, besides a number of cultural sites across Cairo.

The festival’s activities will take place in various governorates outside Cairo from 19 April (7 Ramadan), or Monday. The schedule of events includes many cultural activities and evenings, as well as a number of artistic performances with the participation of a group of artistic bands.

Culture palaces offer a distinct programme for children, including drawing workshops, in addition to artistic performances, puppet theatres, children’s cinema, storytelling workshops, competitions, and games.

The authority also offers environmental craft workshops and art exhibitions for plastic arts, as well as fairs for women and youth culture products, and the “Memory of the Nation” exhibition for Egyptian figures and symbols, among other activities.

