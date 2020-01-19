Egypt Set to Open The Middle East’s Biggest Private Medical City

Egyptian Housing Minister Assem al-Gazzar laid down the cornerstone for the largest integrated medical city owned by the private sector in the Middle East and Africa – Capital Med in Badr City – on Saturday.

Gazzar stressed that this project is one of the Badr City’s mega projects, which has been affected positively during the recent period due to the New Administrative Capital’s great development.

The minister explained that as huge investments were spent in the New Administrative Capital, this influenced the volume of growth in the cities of east Cairo.

“We are working to make optimal use of the positive impact of these investments on new cities, located east of Cairo, reaping their fruits for the sake of functional integration between the New Administrative Capital and the new cities surrounding it, Gazzar said.

The project is owned by Egyptians for Health Care Services Two (EHCS), and is planned to be constructed on 110 acres. The construction of the entire project will be completed in seven to ten years across three phases, and would secure 10,000 to 13,000 job opportunities.

The chairman of the EHCS Hassan al-Kalla said that Capital Med is a fully-fledged international medical city, providing the best the world has to offer in healthcare with international standards. He added that Capital Med is a world class medical city with over 2000 beds, and is the most appropriate platform for medical education, training and research for all health and medical specialties.

The project will be established with investments of about LE18 billion. The medical city will include a 350 bed state-of-art general hospital, clinics plaza, a hotel, and 11 specialized medical excellence centers.

