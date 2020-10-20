Egypt Unearths More Ancient Coffins With Mummies Inside

Egypt has unearthed another trove of ancient coffins in the vast Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo, announcing the discovery of more than 80 sarcophagi.

The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement that archaeologists had found the collection of colourful, sealed caskets which were buried more than 2,500 years ago.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly and Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khalid el-Anany toured the area and inspected the new discovery yesterday.

Archaeologists also found colourful, gilded wooden statues, the ministry said.

Details of the new discovery will be announced soon in a news conference at the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser, it said.

Egypt has sought to publicise its archaeological finds in an effort to revive its key tourism sector, which was badly hit by the turmoil that followed the 2011 uprising.

The sector was also dealt a further blow this year by the coronavirus pandemic.

Just over two weeks ago Egypt revealed 59 sealed sarcophagi, with mummies inside most of them, in the same area of Saqqara.

The Saqqara site is located south of Cairo and the vast burial complex, which also features the step pyramid of Djoser, served the ancient capital of Memphis.

It also includes the famed Giza Pyramids, as well as smaller pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh.

The ruins of Memphis were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1970s.

The plateau hosts at least 11 pyramids, including the Step Pyramid, along with hundreds of tombs of ancient officials and other sites that range from the 1st Dynasty (2920-2770 B.C.) to the Coptic period (395-642).

Earlier this month, one of dozens of ornately decorated sarcophagi was opened for the first time before assembled media.

The team slowly revealed mummified remains wrapped in burial cloth that bore hieroglyphic inscriptions in bright colours.

The majority of coffins housed mummified remains which initial research suggests would have been priests, top officials and elites in ancient Egyptian society.

All of whom would have likely been subject to ancient Egypt's complex burial rituals after they died, including having their brains removed with an iron hook.

Egypt's Minister of Antiquities and Tourism, Dr. Khaled El-Enany, said at the time: 'I can say most of the discoveries have been made by Egyptian teams on Egyptian soil. This is something I am immensely proud of.'

He said the mission had started re-excavating the site two months ago, and uncovered a burial shaft 36 feet deep. Inside, they found 13 intact coffins.

The team continued their excavations, discovering two more shafts - 32 and 39 feet deep - also filled with coffins.

All the coffins discovered so far are in good condition and bear their original colours.

'My colleagues in the Supreme Council of Antiquities discovered burial shafts filled with wooden, sealed and intact coffins,' El-Enany said.

'I am really impressed that Covid-19 did not stop them from digging to unveil more mystery and secrets about our great civilisation.'

The minister said that the coffins would be transported to the Grand Egyptian Museum to be displayed to the public.

This article has been adapted from its original source.