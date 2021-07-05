Egyptian Painter Wins Award at Italy’s Biennale Arts

Egyptian painter Riham El-Adl has won an award at Italy’s Il Biennale Internazionale D’Arte Contemporanea Della Versilia, a prestigious arts competition in Florence.

The artist will have her paintings – “Sun Shining Day” and “Promised Land” – exhibited for a year at an art gallery in Florence under the management of Art Expertise, the organisation behind the contest.

She took to Instagram to share her excitement.

“Oh my God!! So humbled and honored by this great news that really made my day. No, I can say this is going to make my year,” she wrote. “I’m over the moon and feel so energized to go make more paintings and to challenge myself more and more!”

This is El-Adl’s first international exhibition, she revealed in her caption.

The artist worked in the public relations field for years. Two years ago, she quit her job to become a full time painter, and the “result is always promising and fulfilling,” she said in an Instagram post.

