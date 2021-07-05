Egyptian Painter Wins Award at Italy’s Biennale Arts

  1. Home
Published July 5th, 2021 - 01:42 GMT
These photos are from the IV Biennale Internazionale D’Arte Contemporanea Della Versilia which closed yesterday. This is officially the first time I exhibit some of my art internationally! And where better than the romantic and artsy Versilia in Tuscany!
These photos are from the IV Biennale Internazionale D’Arte Contemporanea Della Versilia which closed yesterday. This is officially the first time I exhibit some of my art internationally! And where better than the romantic and artsy Versilia in Tuscany! (Insagram)
She took to Instagram to share her excitement. 

Egyptian painter Riham El-Adl has won an award at Italy’s Il Biennale Internazionale D’Arte Contemporanea Della Versilia, a prestigious arts competition in Florence.

The artist will have her paintings – “Sun Shining Day” and “Promised Land” – exhibited for a year at an art gallery in Florence under the management of Art Expertise, the organisation behind the contest.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Oh my God!! So humbled and honored by this great news that really made my day. No, I can say this is going to make my year,” she wrote. “I’m over the moon and feel so energized to go make more paintings and to challenge myself more and more!”

This is El-Adl’s first international exhibition, she revealed in her caption.

The artist worked in the public relations field for years. Two years ago, she quit her job to become a full time painter, and the “result is always promising and fulfilling,” she said in an Instagram post.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


